Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.71

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.71 and traded as high as C$6.72. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at C$6.70, with a volume of 894,706 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.46.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.75. The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.71.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The mining company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$419.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$452.53 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.5784225 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.53%.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.