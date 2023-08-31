Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the July 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 503,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Several brokerages have commented on HYFM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $1.80 to $1.45 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
NASDAQ HYFM opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.30.
Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 33.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $63.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.
