Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the July 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 503,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HYFM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $1.80 to $1.45 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HYFM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Up 9.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 6,658.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 792,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 780,611 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 472.1% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 912,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,829,000 after buying an additional 753,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 104.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,425,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 729,145 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 424.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 580,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 773,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 540,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HYFM opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.30.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 33.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $63.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

(Get Free Report)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.