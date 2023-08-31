IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) EVP Sells $11,696,419.04 in Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $511.41. The stock had a trading volume of 958,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,299. The business has a fifty day moving average of $513.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $564.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. The firm had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.00.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.
