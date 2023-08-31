IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) EVP Sells $11,696,419.04 in Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $511.41. The stock had a trading volume of 958,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,299. The business has a fifty day moving average of $513.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $564.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. The firm had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

