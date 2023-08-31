Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,715 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,020,787,000 after acquiring an additional 527,005 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Illumina by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $782,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,873,375 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $579,813,000 after acquiring an additional 58,652 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Illumina by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Illumina by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $386,751,000 after acquiring an additional 351,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Illumina from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.05.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $166.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.12. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.82 and a 1 year high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,747,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $278,560. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

