Immunovant Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 6,618 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 501% compared to the average daily volume of 1,101 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMVT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Immunovant from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Immunovant Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of IMVT stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $22.71. 2,189,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,308. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.92. Immunovant has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $25.13.

In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $67,961.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,725,583.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 101,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $2,202,096.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,550,488.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $67,961.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,863 shares in the company, valued at $8,725,583.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,840 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,141. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Immunovant by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,146,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,319,000 after buying an additional 1,658,836 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 281.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after buying an additional 1,404,404 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at $22,188,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Immunovant by 95.4% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,967,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,538,000 after acquiring an additional 854,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

