Immutable X (IMX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $329.81 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $329.81 million and $17.49 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Immutable X token can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Immutable X
Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Immutable X Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
