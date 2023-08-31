Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Gap Up to $4.21

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.21, but opened at $4.33. Infinera shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 227,622 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Infinera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.65.

Get Infinera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INFN

Infinera Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -112.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60.

In related news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola purchased 6,500 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,558 shares in the company, valued at $419,476.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinera

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Infinera by 128.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Infinera during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Infinera by 85.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Infinera during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinera

(Get Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.