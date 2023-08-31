InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director R. Rimmy Malhotra Sells 5,000 Shares

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) Director R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $51,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

R. Rimmy Malhotra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get InfuSystem alerts:

On Wednesday, August 30th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $50,850.00.

On Friday, August 25th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 10,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $102,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 10,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $107,800.00.

On Friday, August 18th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 19,856 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $211,664.96.

On Wednesday, August 16th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 10,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $107,300.00.

On Monday, August 14th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $54,100.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 20,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $174,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $45,200.00.

InfuSystem Trading Down 1.9 %

INFU stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $214.39 million, a P/E ratio of 339.45 and a beta of 1.26. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InfuSystem

InfuSystem ( NYSEAMERICAN:INFU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in InfuSystem by 597.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 881,856 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in InfuSystem by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 836,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 283,591 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in InfuSystem by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 557,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 190,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in InfuSystem by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 178,087 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in InfuSystem by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 175,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on InfuSystem in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on INFU

InfuSystem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.