Insider Buying: Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) Insider Buys 1,100,000 Shares of Stock

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1 – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Whiddon bought 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$94,600.00 ($61,032.26).
Calima Energy Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.
About Calima Energy
