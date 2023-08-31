Insider Buying: Carmell Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX) Chairman Acquires 4,100 Shares of Stock

Carmell Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) Chairman Rajiv Shukla purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $14,842.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,229.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rajiv Shukla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 28th, Rajiv Shukla purchased 2,100 shares of Carmell Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,350.00.

On Thursday, August 24th, Rajiv Shukla acquired 500 shares of Carmell Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,750.00.

On Monday, August 21st, Rajiv Shukla acquired 100 shares of Carmell Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $354.00.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Rajiv Shukla acquired 1,112 shares of Carmell Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $4,158.88.

Carmell Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of CTCX stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.62. 28,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,402. Carmell Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $13.31.

About Carmell Therapeutics

Carmell Therapeutics Corporation focuses on the development of plasma-based bioactive material (PBM) to stimulate tissue repair or growth after injury, disease, and aging. Its lead product candidate is CT-101 bone healing accelerant for tibia fracture healing, foot/ankle fusion, spinal fusion, dental bone graft substitute, and bone void filler; and tissue healing accelerant for androgenetic alopecia and chronic wound healing.

