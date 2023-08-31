Insider Buying: Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Insider Buys C$510,593.60 in Stock

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. acquired 76,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.70 per share, with a total value of C$510,593.60.

Chesswood Group Trading Down 3.0 %

TSE CHW opened at C$6.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$117.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.12. Chesswood Group Limited has a 1-year low of C$6.40 and a 1-year high of C$13.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.72. The company has a current ratio of 58.32, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 958.64.

Chesswood Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chesswood Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

