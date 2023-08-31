Insider Buying: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Purchases 6,170 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $90,699.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,045,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,073,421.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 25th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 3,517 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $51,664.73.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 5,282 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $76,905.92.

On Monday, August 21st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 4,773 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $70,449.48.

On Friday, August 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 3,425 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $51,306.50.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 37,096 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $547,907.92.

On Monday, August 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,424 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $94,882.48.

On Friday, August 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,100 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $90,219.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 5,857 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $87,035.02.

On Monday, August 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 4,700 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $70,406.00.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 3,525 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $52,557.75.

Donegal Group Stock Up 0.1 %

DGICA opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $483.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,458,000.00 and a beta of -0.01. Donegal Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.81.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently -6,800,000.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 15,473.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 838.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Donegal Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

