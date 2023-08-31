Insider Selling: Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,443,438.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 31st, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $428,200.00.

On Thursday, August 17th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $431,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $426,900.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

HALO stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.56. 716,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,422. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average is $38.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 254.75%. The company had revenue of $221.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,273,000 after purchasing an additional 38,342 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,459,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,065,000 after buying an additional 467,322 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,323,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,949,000 after purchasing an additional 28,328 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,226,000 after purchasing an additional 595,220 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,481,000 after purchasing an additional 98,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HALO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

