Insider Selling: Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN) Insider Sells 7,000,000 Shares of Stock

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN – Get Free Report) insider David Osborne sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.47 ($3.53), for a total value of A$38,290,000.00 ($24,703,225.81).

Hansen Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Hansen Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Hansen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

About Hansen Technologies

Hansen Technologies Limited develops, integrates, and supports billing systems software for the energy and utilities, and communications and media sectors. It provides Create-Deliver-Engage suite, a set of software applications; and consulting services related to billing systems, as well as sells billing applications.

