Insider Selling: Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) Director Vicki R. Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $779,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,664.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:HVT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 73,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,414. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $512.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.18.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.09). Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $206.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HVT. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HVT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,045,000 after acquiring an additional 369,931 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1,267.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 310,481 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 193.4% during the first quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 213,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 140,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,141,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 515.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 111,340 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

