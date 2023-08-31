Insider Selling: ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,098 shares in the company, valued at $276,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ICF International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $136.04 on Thursday. ICF International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.53 and a 52-week high of $136.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 0.61.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.15. ICF International had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ICFI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICF International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of ICF International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ICF International by 27.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ICF International by 14.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ICF International by 32.5% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ICF International during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in ICF International by 20.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

