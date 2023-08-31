Insider Selling: Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Vice Chairman Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Todd D. Lavieri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 886,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,285.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Information Services Group Price Performance

Information Services Group stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,806. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $252.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Information Services Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $74.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on III. StockNews.com upgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Information Services Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 108,571.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 2,322.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Further Reading

