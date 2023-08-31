Insider Selling: Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Director Sells 2,067 Shares of Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Qorvo Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Qorvo stock traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $107.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,307,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -626.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.43. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $114.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.61 and a 200-day moving average of $99.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $651.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.84 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter worth $46,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Qorvo from $102.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KGI Securities raised Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Qorvo from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

Read Our Latest Report on QRVO

About Qorvo

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.