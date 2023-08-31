Insider Selling: Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) CTO Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,094,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,612,930. The company has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day moving average is $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,246,928,000 after buying an additional 1,129,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,136,112,000 after buying an additional 861,439 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,107,000 after buying an additional 19,885,771 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,604,000 after buying an additional 1,147,896 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,728,928,000 after buying an additional 2,280,503 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SLB

About Schlumberger

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.