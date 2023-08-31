Insider Selling: Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Insider Sells 28,674 Shares of Stock

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 28,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $447,314.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Target Hospitality Trading Up 3.8 %
TH stock opened at $15.99 on Thursday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14.
Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.60 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 23.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Target Hospitality from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TH
Target Hospitality Company Profile
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Target Hospitality
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- 3 Online Retailers To Revamp Your Shopping List With
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Following Grayscale’s Legal Victory
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- The Top 5 High Yield Blue Chip Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.