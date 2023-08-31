Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells 19,000 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $1,000,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,420.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Zillow Group Stock Down 0.6 %
Z stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.16. 2,637,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977,748. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.18 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.19. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $57.19.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Zillow Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.
