Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX) Declares Final Dividend of $0.04

Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Integral Diagnostics’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Insider Activity at Integral Diagnostics

In other Integral Diagnostics news, insider Ian Kadish 435,572 shares of Integral Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Integral Diagnostics Company Profile

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia and New Zealand. It provides services through 67 radiology clinics. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

