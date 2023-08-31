Intel Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 354,330 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 75% compared to the typical volume of 202,887 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $35.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,509,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,022,387. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.33. Intel has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $147.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,500,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,340,065 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

