Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 105.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $534.48.

Intuit Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $541.81. 1,575,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,150. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $545.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $487.15 and a 200 day moving average of $448.47. The stock has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.05, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,195 shares of company stock valued at $34,456,986. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

