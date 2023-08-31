Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,176,653,000 after buying an additional 1,234,174 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $259,927,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,551,000 after buying an additional 544,463 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,069 shares of company stock valued at $24,452,502 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG traded down $5.90 on Thursday, reaching $312.68. 2,075,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,010. The company has a market cap of $109.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.84, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $358.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.93.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.