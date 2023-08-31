Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) Short Interest Down 7.1% in August

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Inventiva Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of IVA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.52. 167,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,850. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86. Inventiva has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Inventiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Inventiva by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Inventiva by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IVA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Inventiva in a report on Friday, July 28th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Inventiva from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease.

