Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 194,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 71.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 58,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $61.74 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $66.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.30.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

