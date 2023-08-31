Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Trisura Group (TRRSF)

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS: TRRSF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/22/2023 – Trisura Group is now covered by analysts at TD Securities. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/22/2023 – Trisura Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$49.00.

8/14/2023 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$55.00.

8/14/2023 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$50.00.

8/14/2023 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$57.00.

8/11/2023 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$54.00.

Trisura Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRRSF traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $24.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123. Trisura Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.58.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a property and casualty insurance company. It operates through the following segments: Trisura Canada, Trisura US, and Corporate and Other. The Trisura Canada segment includes surety business, risk solutions, and corporate insurance products. The Trisura US segment is involved in providing specialty fronting insurance solutions.

