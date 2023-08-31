IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,387 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in American Express by 275.6% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,803 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $506,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 9.5% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 17,602 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Hill Asset Management increased its position in shares of American Express by 8.8% during the first quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 2,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.15. 266,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.19. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $117.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

