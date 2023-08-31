IPG Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 996 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Boeing by 13.8% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 467,868 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,389,000 after purchasing an additional 93,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,030 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $57,150,000 after purchasing an additional 39,216 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Boeing stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $229.62. 282,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,696,909. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.21 and a 200 day moving average of $212.47. The firm has a market cap of $138.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

