IPG Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,391 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Target by 0.6% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.3% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,565 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.66.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.00. The company had a trading volume of 403,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,851. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $120.75 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.11 and its 200 day moving average is $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 60.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

