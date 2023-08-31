IPG Investment Advisors LLC Invests $187,000 in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of NU by 22.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in NU by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 49,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NU by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NU. Citigroup cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.84.

NU Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NU stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $6.85. 14,322,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,126,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 352.00 and a beta of 1.17.

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.