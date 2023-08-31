IPG Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $416,000 Investment in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,160 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,652,000 after purchasing an additional 93,104 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after purchasing an additional 91,536 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Logitech International from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group downgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Logitech International from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.30. 26,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,831. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.57 and a 200 day moving average of $60.64. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $73.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $974.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.69 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 7.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

