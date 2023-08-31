IPG Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 180,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 47,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 515.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 42,749 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $1,015,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $741,000.

Get Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Down 0.5 %

NUGT stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.49. 312,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,652. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.74. The firm has a market cap of $428.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.98.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.