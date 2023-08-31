IPG Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Humana by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $568.00 to $599.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.30.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM traded down $3.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $471.75. 49,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,097. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $462.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.93. The company has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.21%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

