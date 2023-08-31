iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Purchased by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $92,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IRTC shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.30.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.44. 29,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,361. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 1.35. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $164.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.14. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $124.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. Research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

