IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Update

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the July 31st total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 0.7 %

Institutional Trading of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

NYSE:IRS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.15. 160,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,100. The company has a market cap of $579.79 million, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $8.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $77,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.