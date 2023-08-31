iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 803,829 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 174% from the previous session’s volume of 293,559 shares.The stock last traded at $38.85 and had previously closed at $38.50.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.77.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGOV. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

