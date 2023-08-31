iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Stake Lifted by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter worth about $130,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

NYSEARCA ILF traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.44. 562,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,978. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

