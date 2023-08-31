iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Acquired by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 104.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,635 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INDA. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 50.5% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 52,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 17,598 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth about $500,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 24,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS INDA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.96. 3,363,653 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average of $41.68.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.