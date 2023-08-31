iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Holdings Increased by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 3,148.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.90. The stock had a trading volume of 802,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,954. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $965.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 1 year low of $35.78 and a 1 year high of $45.90.

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

