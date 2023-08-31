Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Declares $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend by an average of 65.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 5.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.64 on Thursday. Itaú Unibanco has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 82,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 28.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Get Our Latest Report on Itaú Unibanco

About Itaú Unibanco

(Get Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.