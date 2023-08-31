J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. J. M. Smucker updated its FY24 guidance to $9.45-9.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $9.45-$9.85 EPS.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SJM stock opened at $143.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $135.44 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of -154.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.61 and its 200 day moving average is $150.61.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -455.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at $94,756,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,557 shares of company stock worth $6,444,151. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $360,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $400,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 196,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,805,000 after acquiring an additional 15,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at about $8,447,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

