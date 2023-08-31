J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker updated its FY24 guidance to $9.45-9.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $9.45-$9.85 EPS.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $143.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.71, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.61. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $135.44 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -455.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,557 shares of company stock worth $6,444,151. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

