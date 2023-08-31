Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Hits New 52-Week High at $115.32

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $115.32 and last traded at $115.28, with a volume of 1533552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.37.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jabil in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.29.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.51%.

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,882,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,070,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Jabil by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 238,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,266 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

