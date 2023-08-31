Jack Abuhoff Sells 14,944 Shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Abuhoff sold 14,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $211,607.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,827,149.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Innodata Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INOD opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.70 and a beta of 2.03. Innodata Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innodata in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Innodata

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Innodata by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of AI data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

