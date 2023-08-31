Jack Boyle Buys 13,825 Shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) Director Jack Boyle purchased 13,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $58,756.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 493,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,342.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Jack Boyle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 28th, Jack Boyle purchased 33,175 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $140,993.75.
Shares of DXLG stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,609. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $7.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.43.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Destination XL Group by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Destination XL Group by 245.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
