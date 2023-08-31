Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Short Interest Update

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the July 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on JACK shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.35.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Jack in the Box

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total value of $62,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,846 shares in the company, valued at $5,171,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth about $1,058,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth $283,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth $11,713,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Trading Up 0.8 %

JACK stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.77. The company had a trading volume of 42,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,815. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 23.82%.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.