Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Short Interest Update

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the July 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on JACK shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.35.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Jack in the Box
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth about $1,058,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth $283,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth $11,713,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jack in the Box Trading Up 0.8 %
JACK stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.77. The company had a trading volume of 42,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,815. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $99.56.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Jack in the Box Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 23.82%.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Read More
