Jacob Vincent Micallef Buys 11,250 Shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX) Stock

VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) insider Jacob Vincent Micallef bought 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $13,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jacob Vincent Micallef also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VolitionRx alerts:

On Friday, August 25th, Jacob Vincent Micallef acquired 20,000 shares of VolitionRx stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $24,800.00.

VolitionRx Price Performance

NYSE VNRX traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.27. 41,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,662. VolitionRx Limited has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $99.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of VolitionRx from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on VolitionRx in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on VolitionRx

VolitionRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.