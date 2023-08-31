JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Short Interest Down 5.4% in August

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,210,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the July 31st total of 23,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on JD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JD.com Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 277.4% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 9,037,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642,500 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,824,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $167,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,550 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,534,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,045 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,120,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,389,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JD traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.94. 5,019,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,410,234. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.49.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $287.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JD.com will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

